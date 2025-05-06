Shiv Sena, NCP in Maha tussle over diversion of funds for social justice

MUMBAI: Differences over alleged inter-departmental fund diversion are causing unrest and rifts among the Shiv Sena and the NCP, constituents of the incumbent Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat kicked off the row, alleging that his department’s funds were diverted to those controlled by NCP ministers without consulting him. Finance Minister Ajit Pawar clarified that the diversion occurred after consulting CM Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Eknath Shinde and with Cabinet approval.
Pawar, also a deputy CM, said the diversion was necessary to continue the ambitious Ladli Bahin scheme: “Women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes availing monthly cash benefits of Rs 1,500 under the scheme are given the money from the social justice and tribal department.
Women beneficiaries from other categories get financial assistance from other departments. This adjustment happened with Cabinet approval. So, there is no question of injustice or diverting funds,” he explained.
Shirsat, the Social Justice Minister, reminded that Shiv Sena left the Maha Vikas Aghadi because Ajit Pawar, as finance minister in the MVA government, deprived them of funds for their constituencies. The same history is now being repeated in the Mahayuti.
He alleged that funds from his department worth Rs 750 crore were diverted to the Woman and Child Development Department controlled by an NCP minister without consulting him.
“This fund was meant for the SC/ST community development. As per the Constitution, funds earmarked for SC/ST cannot be used for other sections. I raised this issue with my party leader and will also raise it with the CM,” Shirsat said.
Shirsat alleged that the fund diversion benefitted NCP ministers, saying, “NCP ministers are getting success at the cost of funds earmarked of Shiv Sena’s department.”