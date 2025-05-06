Shiv Sena, NCP in Maha tussle over diversion of funds for social justice

MUMBAI: Differences over alleged inter-departmental fund diversion are causing unrest and rifts among the Shiv Sena and the NCP, constituents of the incumbent Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat kicked off the row, alleging that his department’s funds were diverted to those controlled by NCP ministers without consulting him. Finance Minister Ajit Pawar clarified that the diversion occurred after consulting CM Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Eknath Shinde and with Cabinet approval.

Pawar, also a deputy CM, said the diversion was necessary to continue the ambitious Ladli Bahin scheme: “Women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes availing monthly cash benefits of Rs 1,500 under the scheme are given the money from the social justice and tribal department.

Women beneficiaries from other categories get financial assistance from other departments. This adjustment happened with Cabinet approval. So, there is no question of injustice or diverting funds,” he explained.