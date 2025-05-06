Supreme Court rejects convicts' plea against two-judge bench hearing Godhra train burning appeals

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the vehement submissions of few convicts that a two-judge bench cannot hear their appeals against conviction as the matter pertained to the award of death penalty to 11 accused in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for two convicts, told a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar that it has been held in the Red Fort terror attack case, in which Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq was handed down the death penalty, that a three-judge bench has to hear cases pertaining to award of the capital punishment.

"Suppose, this bench of two judges decides to award death penalty to some accused then it has to be re-argued before another bench of three judges," the senior lawyer said.

A Constitution bench of the apex court had in its September 2014 judgement concluded that in all cases in which death sentence was awarded by the high court, such matters be listed before a bench of three judges.

Dismissing the submissions, the bench referred to relevant Supreme Court rules and the judgement, and said a three-judge bench has to hear appeals in cases where the high courts have either confirmed death penalty or awarded it after hearing the appeals of parties.