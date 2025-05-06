Tendu leaves price: Chhattisgarh worried over smuggling from adjoining states

RAIPUR: Owing to the higher prices set for the collection of tendu patta, at Rs 5,500 per standard bag in Chhattisgarh, it is reportedly being smuggled in from neighbouring states.

Tendu leaves, also known as ‘green gold’, are a prominent minor forest produce of Chhattisgarh. Their annual production is around 1.68 million standard bags, which accounts for 20% of the country’s total tendu leaves production.

“During the collection season that begins from the third week of April to the second week of June, people engaged in smuggling of tendu leaves get active”, said a senior official with the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Cooperative Federation, the nodal agency for tendu patta collection.

The officer added that to prevent such smuggling, the teams in every district forest division have been instructed to undertake extensive patrolling, install checkpoints, and take stern action against those found involved in secretly bringing in tendu leaves from other states.