Tendu leaves price: Chhattisgarh worried over smuggling from adjoining states

RAIPUR: Owing to the higher prices set for the collection of tendu patta, at Rs 5,500 per standard bag in Chhattisgarh, it is reportedly being smuggled in from neighbouring states.
Tendu leaves, also known as ‘green gold’, are a prominent minor forest produce of Chhattisgarh. Their annual production is around 1.68 million standard bags, which accounts for 20% of the country’s total tendu leaves production.
“During the collection season that begins from the third week of April to the second week of June, people engaged in smuggling of tendu leaves get active”, said a senior official with the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Cooperative Federation, the nodal agency for tendu patta collection.
The officer added that to prevent such smuggling, the teams in every district forest division have been instructed to undertake extensive patrolling, install checkpoints, and take stern action against those found involved in secretly bringing in tendu leaves from other states.
Chhattisgarh is known to produce the best-quality tendu leaves, which are used as beedi (a rural form of cigarette) wrappers. They serve as a primary source of livelihood for tribal villagers.
One standard bag of tendu leaves comprises 1,000 bundles of 50 leaves each. The collection season starts earlier in the southern part of the state than in the northern part.
Currently, the villagers are seen plucking tendu patta from shrubs in the districts of Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur, Jagdalpur, Narayanpur, Gariaband, and other adjoining districts. This year, the state expects to surpass the previous annual production target of 16.72 lakhs of standard bags.
State lists out measures to rein in the menace
To prevent such cases of smuggling, the teams in every district forest division have been instructed to undertake extensive patrolling, install checkpoints, and take stern action against those found involved in secretly bringing in tendu leaves from other states.