Unique ID tag for ponies for Amarnath Yatra

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra — which begins on July 3 — the authorities concerned have begun the process to register and tag the horses used by pony ride operators for ferrying pilgrims and their goods to the Amarnath cave with unique ID numbers.

The process of registration and tagging of ponies started at the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Nunwan in Pahalgam on Monday.

Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Department of Animal Husbandry (Kashmir), said the pony owners have to undergo a proper procedure to have their horses tagged. “Once police verification is done, the Labour Department issues a number to them. Based on that, the pony is registered,” he said.

All details of the ponies and their owners are mentioned in the unique ID, which is uploaded on a website, so that the animals and their operators can be easily identified.

The tagging of ponies is one of the security measures the authorities are taking to ensure a safe and smooth conduct of the yatra.