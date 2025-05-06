Woman cadre killed by special forces in Chhattisgarh’s anti-Maoist operation

RAIPUR: A woman Maoist in uniform was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bijapur’s south-west forested border area adjoining Telangana, Bastar police said on Tuesday. Three women Naxalites were earlier killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on April 24.

So far, four bodies, all women cadres of banned CPI (Maoists), besides several weapons have been recovered during the ongoing “decisive” inter-state operation involving more than 10,000 security personnel over the past 12 days, as troops continue to march cautiously ahead towards a lesser-known Karregutta forested hills, believed to be a crucial safe haven for Maoist leaders including their top commanders.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists along the south-west border areas of Bijapur district, a joint team of security forces comprising personnel from District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), CRPF and its elite Cobra force is out on an anti-Maoist campaign. During the operation underway, an encounter took place between the forces and the Maoists. The body of a woman Maoist and a rifle were recovered from the scene,” said Sunderraj P, Bastar range inspector general of police.