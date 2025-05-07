22 Maoists killed in ongoing anti-Maoist operation ‘Mission Sankalp’ in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: At least twenty-two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces during the ongoing anti-Maoist operation ‘Mission Sankalp’ in the volatile south-west forest border area of Bijapur district adjoining Telangana, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The gunbattle broke out in the morning near the Karregutta hilly terrain along the interstate border. “So far, 22 bodies have been recovered as the search operation continues in the region. The identity of the dead Maoists are yet to be established,” he said.

In the past two weeks of the massive offensive in south Bastar, security forces have gunned down 26 Maoists, including three women Naxalites who were killed in an exchange of fire on April 24, followed by the neutralisation of one woman Maoist on 5 May.

“Several weapons have been recovered during the ongoing ‘decisive’ inter-state operation involving more than 15,000 security personnel over the past 12 days, as troops continue to march cautiously ahead towards the lesser-known Karregutta forested hills, surrounded by dense terrain, believed to be a crucial safe haven for senior Maoist leaders including top commanders of their battalion,” the officer said.