Auction of Piprahwa Relics by Sotheby’s Hong Kong shelved

Following public outcry over the proposed auction of sacred Buddhist relics from Piprahwa, scheduled to take place in Hong Kong on Wednesday, India had taken strong diplomatic and legal measures to stop the sale.

The Ministry issued a legal notice to Sotheby’s—a leading multinational auction house—demanding the immediate withdrawal of the auction titled “The Piprahwa Gems of the Historical Buddha, Mauryan Empire, Ashokan Era, circa 240–200 BCE.”

The auction, set for Wednesday, includes relics excavated from the Piprahwa Stupa in 1898 by British colonial engineer William Claxton Peppé.

In addition to Sotheby’s, a notice was also sent to Claxton Peppé’s descendants, including Chris Peppé.

Responding to the notice, Sotheby’s Associate General Counsel Ivy Wong assured Indian officials that the matter has their "full attention," according to ministry sources.

Simultaneously, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) requested the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong to urge local authorities to intervene and prevent the auction.