CBI Director Praveen Sood gets one year's extension

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of CBI Director Praveen Sood by one year.

Sood took over as the CBI director on May 25, 2023 for a two-year term.

The decision to extend his tenure was taken in a meeting of the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday, officials said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), based on the recommendations of the selection committee, approved Sood's extension for a period of one year beyond May 24.

Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre.