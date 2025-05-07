Conceptualised at waves, IICT to design curriculum with MS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Creative Technology, a premier institution to be established in Mumbai, to revolutionize education in media, entertainment, and digital creativity. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is likely to collaboratively develop the institute’s curriculum and course design with Microsoft; the global technology giant.

This partnership is expected to integrate cutting-edge technological tools and global best practices into creative education, equipping students with industry-relevant skills in areas such as digital media, virtual production, gaming, and AI-powered content creation.

Other companies who have extended their hands for long-term collaborations are JioStar, Adobe, Google, YouTube, Meta, Wacom and NVIDIA.

It reflects the government’s broader vision to position India as a global hub for creative technology and innovation.

It is learnt that the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) will be signatories of the MoU. The curriculum will focus on use of the latest technologies in animation, filmmaking and visual effects and AI based art and music, said officials.