Conceptualised at waves, IICT to design curriculum with MS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Creative Technology, a premier institution to be established in Mumbai, to revolutionize education in media, entertainment, and digital creativity. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is likely to collaboratively develop the institute’s curriculum and course design with Microsoft; the global technology giant.
This partnership is expected to integrate cutting-edge technological tools and global best practices into creative education, equipping students with industry-relevant skills in areas such as digital media, virtual production, gaming, and AI-powered content creation.
Other companies who have extended their hands for long-term collaborations are JioStar, Adobe, Google, YouTube, Meta, Wacom and NVIDIA.
It reflects the government’s broader vision to position India as a global hub for creative technology and innovation.
It is learnt that the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) will be signatories of the MoU. The curriculum will focus on use of the latest technologies in animation, filmmaking and visual effects and AI based art and music, said officials.
The government aims to create a talent pool to boost the creators’ economy like resources generated by the premier institutions including IITs and IIMs. In April, the ministry signed a MoU with the Maharashtra government and Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Ltd. (MFSCDCL) for the establishment of a world-class institute. The ministry had already announced that similar institutions would be set across the country subsequently.
The creators will be supported and guided to use cloud technology in the field of entertainment including filmmaking, online content creation, and gaming. The government has proposed scholarships, training and internship programmes for learners belonging to disadvantaged sections of the society and meritorious students for which tie-up opportunities with major content service providers including OTT platforms are being also explored.
The Centre has already provided an initial one-time budgetary grant of Rs 391.15 crore for infrastructure development and initial operations.
IICT will be located at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon, and will serve as a centre of excellence for education, research, innovation, and skill development.