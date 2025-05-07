Crackdown continues in Valley

SRINAGAR: Two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that took 26 lives, search operations are still on to track the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in the dense forests surrounding the Baisaran meadow. Besides, a massive crackdown across the Valley is also on, but success is elusive.

The Baisaran meadow is currently off-limits to civilians, and the road leading to it has been closed.

Police, army and paramilitary forces launched a combing and search operation in the area within hours of the attack. The operation has been extended beyond a 12-km radius. The army’s elite para commandos assist the security personnel in the search. The army is using drones, helicopters and other electronic gadgets for aerial surveillance. Highly trained sniffer dogs are also part of the operation.