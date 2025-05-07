Demand for Indian talent abroad huge: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called upon Indians to be fully prepared to meet the huge demand for Indian talent globally. At the Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) Foundation, Jaishankar said global service industries such as seafaring, airlines and the hospitality sectors have already tapped into the country’s human resource pool in a significant way.
There are 34 million Indians and Persons of Indian origin living and working abroad. “Australia and Germany have seen a significant increase of working Indians in two years. Through migration, mobility partnerships and specialised skilled worker agreements with 22 nations, we have created a pathway,” he said.
Emphasising that these were not hypothetical possibilities, Jaishankar said, “The need for talent abroad is an actual situation that is upon us today. Italy, Spain, Austria and Greece have shown the appetite to tap into the human resource pool in India. This is the just the tip of the iceberg.”
In many developed countries, health demands are rising even as local talent is diminishing. “Our medical schools and colleges can effectively exploit these,” he said.
‘Human resource’
GATI foundation aims to foster collaboration between govts, businesses and non-profits to build structured and ethical migration pathways.