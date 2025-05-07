Demand for Indian talent abroad huge: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called upon Indians to be fully prepared to meet the huge demand for Indian talent globally. At the Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) Foundation, Jaishankar said global service industries such as seafaring, airlines and the hospitality sectors have already tapped into the country’s human resource pool in a significant way.

There are 34 million Indians and Persons of Indian origin living and working abroad. “Australia and Germany have seen a significant increase of working Indians in two years. Through migration, mobility partnerships and specialised skilled worker agreements with 22 nations, we have created a pathway,” he said.