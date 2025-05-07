‘Gaganyaan’ mission has entered final phase: Singh

NEW DELHI: India’s maiden human space mission, “Gaganyaan”, has entered its final phase and may become a reality in 2027 following years of dedicated efforts by the country’s space scientists, according to Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh.
Addressing the media on the eve of the first-of-its-kind Global Space Exploration Conference 2025, the minister confirmed that the first human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan programme is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.
The minister announced that the mission’s first uncrewed test flight is expected later this year, with two more missions planned for 2026.
He highlighted the achievements in the run-up to 2027: “The successful completion of TV-D1 Mission and the first uncrewed Test Vehicle Abort Mission earlier this year laid a strong foundation for the upcoming test schedule. The second Test Vehicle Mission (TV-D2) is slated for later in 2025, followed by the unscrewed orbital flights of Gaganyaan.”
These developments, he said, would culminate in India’s first human spaceflight in 2027, when Indian astronauts will be launched into orbit aboard an Indian rocket from Indian soil.
Two more missions for 2026
The minister said that India aims to establish the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and send the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.