‘Gaganyaan’ mission has entered final phase: Singh

NEW DELHI: India’s maiden human space mission, “Gaganyaan”, has entered its final phase and may become a reality in 2027 following years of dedicated efforts by the country’s space scientists, according to Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh.

Addressing the media on the eve of the first-of-its-kind Global Space Exploration Conference 2025, the minister confirmed that the first human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan programme is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

The minister announced that the mission’s first uncrewed test flight is expected later this year, with two more missions planned for 2026.