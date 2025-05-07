Gujarat on high alert as India-Pakistan tensions escalate; four airports shut, security tightened
AHMEDABAD: Gujarat was thrust into high alert following India’s air strike on Pakistan, triggering sweeping security measures and major disruptions across the state.
In a decisive move, Rajkot International Airport was ordered shut for three days, while operations at Bhuj, Keshod, Kandla, and Jamnagar airports were suspended to fortify security near sensitive zones.
Ripple effects spread quickly, and Ahmedabad Airport cancelled all outbound flights to Bhuj, Jamnagar, and Rajkot, tightening the noose on regional air traffic.
Ground security intensified sharply as border areas witnessed ramped-up checks by security forces, adding to the tense atmosphere.
At Keshod Airport, authorities extended the shutdown until May 10, halting the three weekly flights that typically serviced the region, and clearing the runway exclusively for Navy and Air Force operations.
Bhuj and Kandla airports followed suit, announcing a complete closure for the next three days; notably, Bhuj Airport shuttered first, soon prompting Kandla’s suspension as a precautionary step.
National carriers scrambled to respond: Air India announced on X that it was cancelling flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 5:29 PM on May 10, offering passengers a one-time rescheduling waiver or full refunds.
Local authorities confirmed the turmoil, the Bhuj Airport spokesperson revealed that all eight daily flights, including two to Mumbai, one to Delhi, and one to Ahmedabad, were axed. Meanwhile, although Kandla airport remained open initially, it too eventually ceased operations.
The domino effect reached Rajkot, where all 11 daily flights operated by IndiGo and Air India were cancelled on May 7, stranding more than 3,200 passengers—1,500 incoming and 1,700 outgoing—causing widespread travel chaos. The cancellations hit routes to Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, paralysing regional connectivity.
Heightened vigilance extended to the coastline as well, with the SOG Marine Police and Marine Task Force Commandos intensifying boat patrols and security sweeps along Jamnagar’s coastal belt.
Amid the growing disruption, Ahmedabad Airport issued an urgent advisory, warning passengers of potential flight delays and cancellations, and urging them to verify flight statuses before heading to the airport.