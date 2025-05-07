Gujarat on high alert as India-Pakistan tensions escalate; four airports shut, security tightened

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat was thrust into high alert following India’s air strike on Pakistan, triggering sweeping security measures and major disruptions across the state.

In a decisive move, Rajkot International Airport was ordered shut for three days, while operations at Bhuj, Keshod, Kandla, and Jamnagar airports were suspended to fortify security near sensitive zones.

Ripple effects spread quickly, and Ahmedabad Airport cancelled all outbound flights to Bhuj, Jamnagar, and Rajkot, tightening the noose on regional air traffic.

Ground security intensified sharply as border areas witnessed ramped-up checks by security forces, adding to the tense atmosphere.

At Keshod Airport, authorities extended the shutdown until May 10, halting the three weekly flights that typically serviced the region, and clearing the runway exclusively for Navy and Air Force operations.

Bhuj and Kandla airports followed suit, announcing a complete closure for the next three days; notably, Bhuj Airport shuttered first, soon prompting Kandla’s suspension as a precautionary step.