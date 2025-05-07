How do states differ in enumerating castes?

NEW DELHI: Reservation, one of the unique characteristics of the Constitution, has been implemented after rounds of debates. Instead of using any one-size-fits-all option, policymakers have accommodated state-wise specifications. The states listed castes which faced untouchability in their SC lists. These lists were amalgamated to create the Union list. In the process, some castes which faced untouchability figured in only some state lists.

However, the listing of OBCs is different. The Union and state governments maintain different lists. As a result, a caste that is considered as OBC in one state may not be considered same in other states or even in the Central list. State-level variations are prevalent in reservations. North-Eastern states have a higher share of ST reservations because of their demography. Similarly, states like UP have a very low ST quota because of the less tribal population. However, it has a slightly higher SC quota.

In recent years, sub-categorisation of existing categories has become a hot topic. Notably, some states have started implementing sub-categorisation. On August 1, 2024, a seven-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, with a majority verdict of 6:1, upheld the validity of sub-classifications within the SC/ST categories.