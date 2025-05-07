'India well prepared to retaliate if Pakistan decides to escalate,' Ajit Doval tells Chinese foreign minister

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and informed him that India has no plans to escalate tensions with Pakistan but is well prepared to "retaliate resolutely" if Islamabad does so.

Doval's statements came hours after India launched targeted missile attacks on nine key terror training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in an operation code-named 'Operation Sindoor' and widely acknowledged as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to PTI, Doval also spoke to his counterparts in other countries, including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and Japan.

He spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK's Jonathan Powell, Saudi Arabia's Musaid Al Aiban, UAE's H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon, and Japan's Masataka Okano.