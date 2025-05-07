'India well prepared to retaliate if Pakistan decides to escalate,' Ajit Doval tells Chinese foreign minister

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and informed him that India has no plans to escalate tensions with Pakistan but is well prepared to "retaliate resolutely" if Islamabad does so.
Doval's statements came hours after India launched targeted missile attacks on nine key terror training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in an operation code-named 'Operation Sindoor' and widely acknowledged as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
According to PTI, Doval also spoke to his counterparts in other countries, including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and Japan.
He spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK's Jonathan Powell, Saudi Arabia's Musaid Al Aiban, UAE's H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon, and Japan's Masataka Okano.
"NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate," PTI reporting citing officials.
"Contact was also established with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Member of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of PRC Wang Yi and Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Bonne," the official said.
In precision strikes on Wednesday, Indian forces hit four targets in Pakistan—Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, and Sarjal—and five in PoK, using specialised precision munitions. The strikes were aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure operating with impunity under the patronage of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).