India's left parties back Operation Sindoor, urge Pakistan to dismantle terror network from within

NEW DELHI: Following 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Left parties on Wednesday urged the neighbouring government to take steps to eliminate terror groups that exist in the country.

They also urged the Centre to continue putting pressure on Pakistan government to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the killing of 26 tourists of in Pahalgam last month.

"We also call upon the Government of Pakistan, which itself has suffered from the scourge of terrorism, to dismantle all terror networks operating from its soil. Only a joint regional resolve can end the cycle of violence and ensure long-term peace and security for our peoples," said the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The polit Bureau of the CPI-Marxist (CPM) said, "Along with these actions, pressure should be continued on Pakistan to hand over those responsible for the massacre of innocent people in Pahalgam and to ensure that no terrorist camps operate from its territory. The Indian government should ensure that the unity of the people and integrity of the country are protected."

The CPI also sought an all-party meeting to strengthen national consensus and collective resolve in the fight against terrorism.

"We reiterate the importance of pursuing diplomatic avenues to prevent further escalation and preserve peace in our region and also to arrive at political solutions. Let this be a moment of unity, strength, and unwavering commitment to justice and secular values of the people of India," read a statement issued by the CPI.

Referring to the strike, the Left party also said that given the grave provocation and loss of innocent lives, India had little choice but to respond firmly against the sources of such terrorism.

"The targeted nature of the strikes—avoiding Pakistani military assets and focusing solely on terrorist infrastructure—demonstrates a calibrated and non-escalatory approach, prioritising accountability without inviting full-scale conflict," it stated.