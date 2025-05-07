J&K’s Poonch witnesses heaviest shelling after 1971 War; CM asks officials to prepare evacuation plan

SRINAGAR: According to locals, the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the heaviest artillery shelling from Pakistani troops since the 1971 Indo-Pak War killing 10 and injuring 40 civilians.

After India conducted military strikes under “Operation Sindoor” on Pakistan and PoK targeting and destroying nine terrorist camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen in retaliation against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy artillery shelling along all sectors in Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The worst hit by the Pakistan shelling is the border district of Poonch, where the artillery shelling has been going on since 3 am.

MLA Poonch Havel Aijaz Jan told the TNIE that the heavy artillery shelling from Pakistani troops in Poonch sector started at 3 am and it is still going on.

The artillery shells fired by Pakistani troops landed in civilian areas. The shells fell on houses, schools, and other structures, causing casualties and damage.

“At least 10 persons including two women, have been killed and 40 others injured in the Pakistani shelling so far,” the MLA said.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital, from where some of the critically injured patients have been shifted to Jammu hospital for specialised treatment.

Aijaz said one of the shells fell close to a Gurudwara in Poonch and hit a residential house in which one person was killed.

Two other Sikh community members were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a mortar shell fired by Pakistani troops.