Operation Sindoor: Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair has been busy debunking misinformation campaigns

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair has been busy since India's launch of Operation Sindoor to debunk the disinformation campaign on Platform X, particularly by fake Pakistan accounts.

India on the small hours of Wednesday launched Operation Sindoor, a series of targeted strikes at terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in reply to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 which claimed 26 lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his government will have zero tolerance towards terror.