Operation Sindoor: Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair has been busy debunking misinformation campaigns

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair has been busy since India's launch of Operation Sindoor to debunk the disinformation campaign on Platform X, particularly by fake Pakistan accounts.
India on the small hours of Wednesday launched Operation Sindoor, a series of targeted strikes at terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in reply to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 which claimed 26 lives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his government will have zero tolerance towards terror.
Zubair, who is the co-founder of Alt News, a non-profit fact-checking website, was in action soon after the launch of Operation Sindoor as he kept debunking misinformation campaign, one after the other.
On X, Zubair exposed many Pakistani accounts "pretending" to be Indians and edited videos, some showing old videos from Gaza as Pakistan. He also exposed simulation videos with captions such as "Pakistan jet JF-17 thunder shoot down by Indian Defence."
He was also unsparing against accounts that targeted Indian Muslims. For instance, his outburst against one read thus: "Terrorists who attacked Hindus in Pehalgam wanted to provoke 'communal discord' in India. These accounts such as @randomsena are helping them by targeting 25+ crore Indian Muslims. Unfortunately the Indian government or the Police will never take any action against them."
"He’s debunked misinformation that has been shared by a slew of Pakistani propaganda accounts, as well as senior journalists like Hamid Mir," The Print reported, describing him as, "India's Chief of Information War."
Zubair was quoted by The Print as saying: “They’ve shown a lot of appreciation. But whenever I see fake news, I debunk it, regardless of religion and country. They feel like I’m doing this for the first time, but I’ve been at it for years.”