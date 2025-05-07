Operation Sindoor unprecedented, brilliant but our fight against terror a long one, say military veterans

Operation Sindoor, India’s measured response to the Pahalgam attack, was unprecedented on so many levels. For one, the boldness of the strike deep inside the Pakistani ‘mainland’ has, in addition to showcasing our military prowess, “demonstrated India’s growing resolve to root out terrorism, no matter how far, how deep”, says Cmde Srikant Kesnur, an Indian Navy veteran.
Yet, for all its capabilities, India has shown restraint, choosing to only attack terror infrastructure, thus preventing an escalation. “There was an enemy headquarters mere kilometres away from one of the nine sites we hit at Bahawalpur. But that wasn’t our target, was it?” points out Siachen hero Lt Gen Sanjay Kulkarni.
“Our fight is and always has been,” the veteran elaborates, “against terror outfits, and if this happens to manifest in Pakistan, well, that’s just bad luck for them.”
Two, the precision of the strike was matched by the transparency with which news of the development was briefed to the nation — by a three-person panel comprising foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi.
“They walked us through everything – why these nine sites were targeted, what’s out there, and with clear visuals of the strike. It was surgical, and the entire operation, well thought-out,” explains Col S Dinny (retd), who served several tenures in counter-terrorism operations in J&K.
Cmde Srikant says it is a lesson out of 2019’s Balakot airstrike and its post-operation fizz. “Earlier, commanders never thought it necessary to gather ‘proof’, but post-Balakot, there is a realisation that a lack of palpable evidence allows narratives to spiral. This time, that gap was closed,” says Cmde Kesnur, former director of Maritime Warfare Centre.
“After all, battlefields today are more transparent - artificially, perhaps, but perception matters,” he adds. It signals, if anything, an India that has come to accept new age realities. Cmde G Prakash says, “India's reaction has not been emotional. We’ve also taken the effort to show the world a broader context - the long-standing link between Pakistan and terrorism.”
Third, the optics, and Cmde G Prakash, who has extensive experience in operations and policy making, says, “the press briefing oozed in symbolism.”
Indeed, you have the foreign secretary flanked by two senior women officers - one a Hindu, another a Muslim. Vikram, a civilian, in their midst – someone who was born and raised in Kashmir and who know the issues there well.
“Fittingly, the operation was called Sindoor,” points out Col Dinny, “and we all know what it signifies and how it refers back to the Pahalgam incident – yet another layer of messaging.”
At the fulcrum of all these indices is an evolved India, ready to take care of itself. “Twenty years ago, a Pahalgam-like attack would have brought the system to a halt. But the Indian government has continued functioning – making trade deals, space conferences, sports events, and more – even whilst planning and executing a complex strike as this,” Cmde Srikant points out.
And why wouldn’t it, asks Lt Gen Kulkarni. “The world is with us.” Cmde G Prakash weighs in, adding, “The global community is not unaware of our history and of Pakistan’s terror hotbeds.”
Will there be retaliation for Operation Sindoor? Most definitely, say defence experts unanimously. “They have to lest they appear weak, and that is one thing the Pakistan Army can’t allow,” explains Col Dinny. “Indeed, given that the Pakistan Army controls majority of their economy, some reaction is expected,” adds Cmde Srikant.
“The issue for them is: what do they hit in return?” asks Cmde Prkash. “We hit only non-military, non-civilian targets. They don’t have equivalent targets in India. So their only option is to hit military targets and claim equivalence — that’s the justification they’re likely to use,” he adds.
“India is ready to face whatever Pakistan may throw at us, and this has been sufficiently demonstrated over the past few days,” Lt Gen Kulkarni says.
But what about terrorism? Could Operation Sindoor prove to be the death blow for such agents intent on destabilising Kashmir and, by extension, India?
Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (retd) feels not. “Terrorism can’t be fully eliminated lock, stock and barrel. It is an ideology and to root that out is near impossible. Deterrence is the only solution,” says the former officer.
Another officer who wishes to remain anonymous added, “If you go back to the press briefing, you will see that 21 sites have been marked. But only nine were hit. Are we hinting that there could be a phase 2 to the attack, or is that posturing? In any case, it’s brilliant.”
Air Cmde Sandeep Sathpathy (retd) concurs. "Assuming this will completely eliminate terrorism is a mistake. We have to further strengthen our military capability, international security, and national power. Also, international support.”
Indeed, if past decades of India’s war on terror have taught us anything, it’s that it is a long fight. “The enemy needs to only win once. Ours is a 24/7, 365 job,” Lt Gen Dushyant adds.
Cmde G Prakash sums it up beautifully. He says, “it took China over 2000 years to build the Great Wall to stave off Mongolian invaders. And this they did even whilst grappling with internal conflicts, ecological calamities and more. Such institutional foresight is the need of the hour.”