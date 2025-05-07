Potash reserves found, AAP government says Centre discriminating on exploration

CHANDIGARH: Potash reserves have been discovered by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Fazilka and Muktsar districts of Punjab but are not likely to be harnessed for the next few years, prompting the AAP-led state government to accuse the Centre of adopting a discriminatory treatment regarding exploration of the mineral.

According to sources, the central agency’s assessment says it may not be economically viable to mine potash as the mineral has a low concentration of 7% to 10%. “Till date potash mining is not done in India and no agency has a robust technical expertise in it. GSI studies say the potash reserves in both districts of Punjab are 400 to 800 metres below the surface.

So drilling so deep to extract minerals and separate potash, which has an estimated concentration of up to 10 per cent, may not be economical viable,” said an official on condition of anonymity. Punjab Mining and Geology Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said the state is facing “unjustifiable” treatment regarding the development of its potash deposits, a mineral that could bring tremendous economic and agricultural benefits to both the state and the nation.