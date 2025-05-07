Potash reserves found, AAP government says Centre discriminating on exploration

CHANDIGARH: Potash reserves have been discovered by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Fazilka and Muktsar districts of Punjab but are not likely to be harnessed for the next few years, prompting the AAP-led state government to accuse the Centre of adopting a discriminatory treatment regarding exploration of the mineral.
According to sources, the central agency’s assessment says it may not be economically viable to mine potash as the mineral has a low concentration of 7% to 10%. “Till date potash mining is not done in India and no agency has a robust technical expertise in it. GSI studies say the potash reserves in both districts of Punjab are 400 to 800 metres below the surface.
So drilling so deep to extract minerals and separate potash, which has an estimated concentration of up to 10 per cent, may not be economical viable,” said an official on condition of anonymity. Punjab Mining and Geology Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said the state is facing “unjustifiable” treatment regarding the development of its potash deposits, a mineral that could bring tremendous economic and agricultural benefits to both the state and the nation.
“Despite discovery of substantial potash reserves near Muktsar and Abohar regions, an area bordering Rajasthan where similar deposits have been found, the Union government has consistently withheld necessary approvals for further exploration and development,” Goyal said.
“Potash is a crucial mineral that is not found elsewhere in the country. Currently, India imports 100 per cent of its potash requirements, which significantly depletes our foreign exchange reserves,” the minister said.
Stating that discrimination is evident in the allocation of exploration efforts, he said while 158 drilling sites have been set up in the adjacent area in Rajasthan to determine location, quality, and quantity of potash deposits, merely nine drilling sites have been permitted in Punjab.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the new mining policy shifts the control of sand and gravel resources into the hands of the people.