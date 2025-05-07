Red alert announced in Uttar Pradesh, mock drills conducted across state

LUCKNOW: A red alert was issued in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, with the administration conducting mock drills across the state to prepare for any eventuality.

The move follows air strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor, in which Indian defence forces targeted and destroyed terrorist camps and infrastructure at nine locations inside Pakistan.

UP DGP Prashant Kumar, while announcing red alert, asked the state police authorities to work in tandem with Army and the India Air Force to ensure security of significant installation in the state.

Claiming that state police were in alert mode and ready to provide security to citizens, the DGP said that the security of important religious and other establishments was spruced up in the state.

While security was enhanced with the deployment of over 600 police personnel in and around Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, the police authorities increased patrolling and vigilance at Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and around the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya.