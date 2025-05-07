SAD chief Badal condemns Pakistan forces' 'attack' on gurdwara in Poonch during cross-border shelling

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday strongly condemned the "attack" on a gurdwara in Poonch by Pakistan forces during cross-border shelling that led to the death of three Sikhs.

At least 12 people, including four children, were killed and 57 others injured as the Pakistan Army carried out heavy artillery and mortar shelling on forward villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The intense shelling from across the border started shortly after Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to avenge the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam that had left 26 civilians dead.

The worst-hit in the Pakistani shelling was Poonch district which accounted for all the civilian deaths, the officials said, adding 42 people were also injured and the condition of some of them was stated to be serious.

Among the dead were Amarjeet Singh, Amrik Singh and Ranjit Singh in Poonch.

In a post on X, SAD chief Badal said, "Strongly condemn the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, in which three innocent Gursikhs, including Bhai Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh and Bhai Ranjit Singh lost their lives."

He said his party expresses complete solidarity with the families of the deceased and prays for peace for the departed and courage for their friends and loved ones.

"We demand that the martyrs be honoured for their sacrifice and that the bereaved families receive adequate compensation to support them in their time of grief.

"The Sikhs have always been, and will continue to be, the sword arm of the country.