Security forces recover huge cache of ammunition on Jharkhand-Bihar border during inter-state Maoist operations

RANCHI: The security forces have recovered at least two lockers (Almirah) along with a huge cache of ammunition on the Jharkhand-Bihar border during an inter-state operation against the banned CPI (Maoist) being conducted in the Chakarbandha forests.
According to Palamu SP Rishma Rameshan, all the landmines were hidden by the Maoists in a cave, which was to be used later, possibly to target the security forces.
“As of now, the security forces have also recovered two lockers, supposedly belonging to top Maoist Commander Sandeep Yadav, who carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head. Sandeep Yadav died in 2023,” said the SP.
The lockers, which have been recovered from the jungles, were being used to hide the levy money extorted from the contractors and businessmen, she added.
According to the SP, lockers were found empty. Possibly, some close associate of Sandeep Yadav took the money out after his death. Prime facie, it appeared that the lockers were emptied by some very recently, she said.
Notably, after Sandeep Yadav, Nitesh Yadav, having a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, has taken over the command in the area.
According to the information received, Palamu police had received information that the former top Maoist commander Sandeep Yadav and Maoist commander Nitesh Yadav, have hidden arms and ammunition at Pachrukhiya in Chakarbandha under Gaya district of Bihar.
Following a tip-off received by Palamu SP, an inter-state operation was launched, headed by SP (Operations) Rakesh Kumar Singh.
Besides Jharkhand Jaguar, Bihar’s STF, Palamu Police and Aurangabad Police were also involved in this operation, where more than half a dozen landmines and explosives were recovered from a mountain cave of Chakarbandha.
Incidentally, the area where the operation is being conducted has the unified command of Jharkhand Bihar of the Maoists.