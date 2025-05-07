Security forces recover huge cache of ammunition on Jharkhand-Bihar border during inter-state Maoist operations

RANCHI: The security forces have recovered at least two lockers (Almirah) along with a huge cache of ammunition on the Jharkhand-Bihar border during an inter-state operation against the banned CPI (Maoist) being conducted in the Chakarbandha forests.

According to Palamu SP Rishma Rameshan, all the landmines were hidden by the Maoists in a cave, which was to be used later, possibly to target the security forces.

“As of now, the security forces have also recovered two lockers, supposedly belonging to top Maoist Commander Sandeep Yadav, who carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head. Sandeep Yadav died in 2023,” said the SP.

The lockers, which have been recovered from the jungles, were being used to hide the levy money extorted from the contractors and businessmen, she added.