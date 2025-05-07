Snub to Pakistan: Qatar Amir dials Modi, supports India’s fight against terror

NEW DELHI: Qatar has expressed full support to India’s fight against terrorism and all its actions to bring the perpetrators of Pahalgam terrorist attack to justice. During a phone call on Tuesday with PM Narendra Modi, Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, conveyed his condolences and solidarity with India.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “In a telephonic conversation with PM Narendra Modi today, the Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani conveyed condolences and solidarity with the people of India at the loss of lives in the cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He expressed full support in India’s fight against terrorism and all its actions to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Jaiswal said that PM Modi thanked the Amir for his clear message of support and solidarity. Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and implementing the decisions taken during the Amir’s State Visit earlier this year.
MEA slams OIC on cross-border link to Pahalgam attack
India on Tuesday strongly criticised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its refusal to acknowledge the cross-border linkages to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed the OIC’s remarks as “absurd” and accused the organisation of acting at Pakistan’s behest.
“The OIC statement, issued at the behest of Pakistan, is absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
“This is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC group to issue a self-serving statement,” he added. Referring to the grouping statement on Kashmir, he said “We reject the OIC’s interference on matters that are internal to India.”
The OIC on Monday issued a statement expressing “ deep concern over the deteriorating security environment in South Asia”. The statement then said that India’s “unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” were the factor behind escalating tension. The OIC also referred to Kashmir issue in a manner that against the stated position of New Delhi as the state being an integral part of India.