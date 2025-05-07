Snub to Pakistan: Qatar Amir dials Modi, supports India’s fight against terror

NEW DELHI: Qatar has expressed full support to India’s fight against terrorism and all its actions to bring the perpetrators of Pahalgam terrorist attack to justice. During a phone call on Tuesday with PM Narendra Modi, Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, conveyed his condolences and solidarity with India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “In a telephonic conversation with PM Narendra Modi today, the Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani conveyed condolences and solidarity with the people of India at the loss of lives in the cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He expressed full support in India’s fight against terrorism and all its actions to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Jaiswal said that PM Modi thanked the Amir for his clear message of support and solidarity. Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and implementing the decisions taken during the Amir’s State Visit earlier this year.

MEA slams OIC on cross-border link to Pahalgam attack

India on Tuesday strongly criticised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its refusal to acknowledge the cross-border linkages to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed the OIC’s remarks as “absurd” and accused the organisation of acting at Pakistan’s behest.