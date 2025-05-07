Who are the women officers who led media briefing on 'Operation Sindoor'?

Among the defence officials who briefed the media on "Operation Sindoor" on Wednesday, were two women officers- Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Both women, senior officers in the Army and the Air Force, described the operational details of the military's precision strikes on nine key terror training camps in Pakistan, an operation that was widely acknowledged as a befitting response to the deadly Pahalagam terror attack.

The military operation was termed "Operation Sindoor" as a tribute to the women who lost their partners in the Pahalgam attack, when militants targeted the men among tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 civilians.

Along with the name, the choice of officers assigned to lead the briefing was also seen as a powerful tribute to the grieving women.