Amit Shah’s visit to Ranchi called off as Eastern Zonal Council meeting cancelled

RANCHI: The central government has cancelled the Eastern Zonal Council meeting scheduled for May 10 in Ranchi, and the concerned states have been informed about it.

According to reports, the meeting was called off due to the potential war situation between India and Pakistan. The official reason for the cancellation of the meeting, however, has not been confirmed.

Since the meeting has been cancelled, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not visit Ranchi.

According to the original schedule, Amit Shah was scheduled to arrive in Ranchi on May 9 and attend the meeting on May 10. Chief Ministers of Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand were also expected to participate in the meeting.

According to government sources, the state government had completed all preparations for the meeting. After receiving official information about the arrival of the Union Home Minister and other officials, the state government had declared them as state guests.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar had sent official confirmation of participation in the meeting. However, the Odisha and West Bengal governments had not provided the list of officials who would be attending the meeting.