ED raids at nine locations across Jharkhand, West Bengal in connection to GST Scam

According to ED sources, the raids are being carried out across Ranchi and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Kolkata in West Bengal.
Image used for representative purposes only.(File Photo | ANI)
RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at nine locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to fraudulent GST invoices.

As per the information, the ED is also conducting raids at the residence of businessman Vivek Narsaria on Kanke Road in Ranchi.

Vivek, primarily a real estate developer, is said to be involved in multiple types of businesses in Ranchi and other locations.

