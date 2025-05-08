Four Chinese nationals arrested for attempting to enter Bihar via India-Nepal border

PATNA: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, four Chinese citizens were arrested along the India-Nepal border in Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said on Friday.

The Chinese nationals were arrested while attempting to enter Indian territory from Nepal near the Raxaul border in East Champaran district on Thursday, hours after the Indian Army launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Officials of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), deployed at the Raxaul border, said on Friday that two Nepalese women, said to be guides of the Chinese nationals, were also detained for interrogation. The four Chinese nationals were trying to enter Indian territory from Nepal without a valid visa.

“The Chinese citizens did not have a valid visa for India. Yet they were attempting to cross the border and enter Indian territory. After finding their activities suspicious, all four Chinese citizens were taken into custody and detained at the Raxaul police station,” an investigating officer said.

Vikas Kumar, inspector-cum-in-charge of SSB’s Raxaul Border Outpost (BoP), said that the four Chinese nationals had come to Nepal from China, from where they were attempting to enter Indian territory.

The SSB personnel recovered two Chinese passports from their possession, he added.

The arrested Chinese nationals introduced themselves as Li Thungadhey, Den Bizone, Hin Kyun Hainsey, and Huang Libin. The SSB personnel seized five mobile phones and Chinese currency worth Rs.8,000 from their possession.

When contacted, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Haraiya police station, Kishan Kumar Paswan, said that a case had been registered against the four foreign nationals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The SHO said the Nepalese guides were released after completing the legal formalities. “The motive behind the Chinese nationals entering India from Nepal is being ascertained,” he said, adding that other investigating agencies had also been informed of their arrest.

Swarna Prabhat, Superintendent of Police (SP) for East Champaran, said that vigilance on the India-Nepal border in the district had been intensified following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent action by the Indian Army against the terrorists. “SSB and district police officials are working in tandem to safeguard the porous India-Nepal border,” he added.