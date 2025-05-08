GSI carrying out two new G4 stage exploration projects in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is carrying out two new G4 stage exploration projects in Rajpura-Rajawali and Gidranwali-Azimgarh blocks, Fazilka district of Punjab, covering 128 square kilometers with 5100m of drilling across six boreholes.

As per the official statement of GSI these projects were initiated based on the request of the Punjab Government during the 64th meeting of the Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB), held in January this year at Bhubaneswar clearly demonstrating the GSI’s responsiveness to state inputs.

"Exploration work in these two blocks is currently in progress, and based on the outcome and promising indicators, GSI will consider scaling up these blocks to G3 and G2 stages in future programmes. Additionally, GSI is undertaking gravity-magnetic surveys under its National Geophysical Mapping Programme (NGPM) in the region to delineate mineralised zones, given that the area is mostly covered by thick soil and Quaternary sediments,’’ added the statement.

It further added that GSI has been undertaking potash exploration in Punjab as part of its long-term national strategy. Potash-bearing formations in Punjab are part of the larger Nagaur-Ganganagar Evaporite Basin (NGEB), the majority of which lies in Rajasthan, with a smaller extension into Punjab. GSI has carried out five reconnaissance (G4 stage) exploration projects in the districts of Ferozepur, Muktsar Sahib, and Fazilka in Punjab since 1985-86. These studies revealed the presence of potash mineralization at significant depths ranging from 630 to 770 metres, primarily associated with halite, clay, and dolomite.