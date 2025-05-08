IIT Roorkee sacks 60-year-old senior professor after sexual harassment probe

DEHRADUN: A senior professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has been dismissed from service following an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made by a research student. The incident has stirred strong reactions within the prestigious institute.

According to sources, the student, who was pursuing her PhD under the supervision of Professor Zillur Rahman (60), filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him in January. Following the complaint, an internal committee conducted an inquiry and found the professor guilty. Based on the committee’s findings, the professor was removed from his position.

At the time of his dismissal, Professor Rahman, was supervising over 15 PhD scholars. He was one of the most senior faculty members at the institute and had previously served as the head of the Department of Management Studies.

Confirming the action, IIT Roorkee issued an official statement: “A faculty member of the institute has been dismissed from service after the completion of disciplinary proceedings against him.” The institute also emphasized its commitment to upholding professional ethics and institutional integrity.

This is the first time such an incident has been reported in the history of IIT Roorkee, the statement added.