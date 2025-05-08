India, Pakistan NSAs talk amid border face-off

NEW DELHI: The National Security Advisors Ajit Doval of India and Lt Gen Asim Malik of Pakistan are in direct contact amid heightened military tensions between the two countries.

The tensions follow India’s recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

The communication between top security officials was confirmed by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in an interview, signaling a possible effort to manage the crisis and look at de-escalation.

India’s operation targeted nine locations believed to house operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, militant groups blamed for recent attacks in India. The strikes have led to a military face-off, with both sides maintaining heightened alert along the border.

Diplomatic channels also remain active. India’s chargé d'affaires in Islamabad, Geetika Srivastava, has been in contact with senior Pakistani officials and was summoned on Wednesday by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry to protest the strikes.

India’s operation targeted nine locations, many of them housing the operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, militant groups accountable for recent attacks in India. The strikes have led to a military face-off, with both sides maintaining heightened alert along the border.