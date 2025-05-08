LIC manager’s wife seeks public killing of terrorists

BHOPAL: Hours after India’s armed forces successfully conducted precision strikes on terrorist camps, the widow of one of the tourists killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, said “complete justice” remains undone.”

“We knew our government will avenge the attack, but justice for us will remain incomplete till the four men who shot dead my husband and other tourists aren’t gunned down publicly.

Those four terrorists need to be gunned down publicly by our security forces, we need to see the same terror of death on their (four terrorists) faces, which we experienced on April 22,” said Jenifer Nathaniel, the wife of victim Sushil Nathaniel who was an LIC branch manager.

“Those who indoctrinate, brainwash and guide men to become terrorists also need to be eliminated, which seems to have been done by our forces a few hours back. But we want those four men to be shot dead publicly, till then justice will remain incomplete and undone,” said Jenifer.