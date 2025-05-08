Mehbooba Mufti urges India, Pakistan to show restraint, asks PM to pursue dialogue over hostilities

SRINAGAR: Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Thursday asked India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to choose dialogue to end hostilities.

Taking to microblogging platform X, Mufti wrote "the devastating attack in Pahalgam on April 22 has pushed India-Pakistan relations "dangerously close to the edge of catastrophe."

"The tragic loss of innocent lives including women and children on both sides is a stark and heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of conflict. With every passing moment of escalation, more lives hang in the balance," she wrote, adding: "It is painfully clear that there can be no military solution, only more suffering."

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir urged the leadership of both India and Pakistan to choose peaceful coexistence.

"I especially appeal to the Prime Minister of India to choose dialogue to end hostilities. Now, more than ever peaceful co existence & engagement must serve as our only instrument," Mufti wrote.

"Only through sincere and sustained efforts can we de-escalate tensions and begin the hard work of restoring peace," she added.