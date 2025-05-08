Operation Sindoor: Centre issues alert on fake narratives spread by Pakistan on social media

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday cautioned people against a possible spate of fake narratives and false claims on social media being spread by Pakistan. A day after Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the fact check unit (FCU) of the ministry of information and broadcasting urged social media users to stay vigilant and report any suspicious and misleading content on the current tense situation.

“In the coming days your social media will be flooded with #Pakistan sponsored propaganda. It's crucial to scrutinize every piece of information carefully. If you encounter dubious content, especially concerning the Indian Armed Forces or any info related to ongoing situation, report it to #PIBFactCheck,” the FCU posted on ‘X’.

Following India's decisive strike under ‘Operation Sindoor’, Pakistan has launched a massive disinformation campaign to distract global attention and reshape the narrative through digital manipulation and fabricated claims. Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts, along with some prominent political functionaries, have actively been circulating false reports and fabricated stories of retaliation -- from the downing of Indian fighter jets and capturing of Indian soldiers to hitting Indian military bases.