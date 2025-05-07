Operation Sindoor: Pakistan's false propaganda debunked by I&B Ministry's fact check unit

NEW DELHI: The fact check unit (FCU) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has exposed Pakistan's propaganda machinery, which has flooded social media with fake claims after India carried out Operation Sindoor on Wednesday to hit terrorist infrastructure across the border and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following the early morning strikes, the FCU debunked at least five fabricated claims including reports of a malfunction in BrahMos missile components and the downing of a Rafale jet. These falsehoods were being circulated by pro-Pakistan social media accounts and prominent political figures in Pakistan.

Sources confirmed that on Wednesday alone, at least 24 accounts spreading misinformation about Operation Sindoor were identified.

Several users on ‘X’ shared an image claiming that the Pakistan Army had shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur. However, the FCU quickly debunked the claim, clarifying that the image was actually from a 2021 crash of a MiG-21 in Moga, Punjab, and had no connection to current events.

Another video surfaced on the micro-blogging site claiming that the Indian Army raised a white flag and surrendered at Chora Post. This fabricated narrative was amplified by Pakistan’s Minister Attaullah Tarar, who publicly endorsed the claim without a shred of evidence. “By lending official weight to an unverified and clearly false story, Tarar not only misled his own citizens but also actively contributed to the propaganda campaign,” said officials.

In another misleading post, a video was circulated stating that the Pakistan Air Force targeted the Srinagar airbase. In reality, this footage was traced back to sectarian clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Pakistan) that occurred in early 2024. The video had no connection to Kashmir or any recent airstrike, said officials.