LIVE | Operation Sindoor: India says 'exercised right to dismantle terror infrastructure'

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday morning, striking nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The airstrikes were launched in response to the deadly 22 April terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
Indian forces hit four targets in Pakistan—Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, and Sarjal—and five in PoK, using specialised munitions.
The sites were aimed at dismantling infrastructure of terrorist groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)—organisations that receive direct support and shelter from Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies.
The Indian statement said, "No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."
It said the actions by the Indian armed forces have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.
Sources added that the strikes on all nine targets were successful and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring Operation Sindoor closely.
It is learnt that the Indian armed forces used stand-off weapons, drones and precision munitions, besides other weapons in the strike.