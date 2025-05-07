Nation

LIVE | Operation Sindoor: India says 'exercised right to dismantle terror infrastructure'

Army says no military targets were struck and that the nine locations targeted were selected based on credible intelligence and their involvement in cross-border terrorism.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (C), Col. Sofiya Qureshi (L) and Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh (R) address the media regarding 'Operation Sindoor' in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (C), Col. Sofiya Qureshi (L) and Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh (R) address the media regarding 'Operation Sindoor' in New Delhi on Wednesday.Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS
Why were these nine targets hit?

The targets were carefully selected to dismantle a network of anti-India terrorist infrastructure. The sites were associated with proscribed groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)—organisations that receive direct support and shelter from Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies.

These groups operate out of training camps (Markaz) and launch pads, many of which are hidden within government-run buildings and institutions. While launch pads are used to stage infiltration attempts and arms training, larger facilities inside Pakistan are used for religious indoctrination, propaganda, logistics, and recruitment.

The nine terror bases targeted by India as part of Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
The nine terror bases targeted by India as part of Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.Photo | ANI

One of the largest Hizbul Mujahideen camps hit: Army

Col. Sofiya Qureshi, addressing the media, presented videos showing destroyed terror camps, including Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot, 12-18 km inside Pakistan.

This is one of the largest Hizbul Mujahideen camps, acting as a key control center for spreading terrorism in the Kathua, Jammu region. The camp was involved in planning and directing the attack on the Pathankot air force base.

Army on strike at Markaz Taiba in Muridke

Col. Sofiya Qureshi presented videos of destroyed terror camps, including Muridke, where 2008 Mumbai attackers Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were trained.

Army on strike at Sarjal camp in Sialkot

Col. Sofiya Qureshi, addressing the media, presented videos of destroyed terror camps, including Sarjal in Sialkot, located 6 km inside Pakistan. This camp trained terrorists responsible for killing four J&K police officers.

Army on strike at Terror site Markaz Subhan Allah in  Bahawalpur

Centre orders paramilitary chiefs to recall personnel on leave

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed chiefs of all paramilitary forces to call back their personnel who are on leave in the wake of the strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan as a retaliatory action against the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

Shah, who is in regular touch with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, also asked them to ensure that the civilian population living along border areas are brought to safer places.

He also asked the authorities concerned to keep bunkers ready for the shelter of the civilian population in case of emergency, sources said.

The home minister directed chiefs of all Central Armed Police Forces to call back their personnel who are on leave, they said.

Nine terrorist camps were destroyed: Col Sofiya Qureshi

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi confirmed that nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir were destroyed during Operation Sindoor.

She added that these terror targets were chosen based on credible intelligence and their involvement in cross-border terrorism.

"Operation Sindoor was launched to give justice to victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and destroyed," Col. Qureshi said.

"Over the last three decades, Pakistan has systematically built terror infrastructure. It is a complex web of recruitment and indoctrination centres, training areas for initial and refresher courses and launchpads for handlers," she added.

FS Misri: India struck to avert looming terror threats

The Foreign Secretary said India’s operations were necessitated by intelligence indicating impending attacks, adding that New Delhi’s response was “non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible.”

"Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism... Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," Misri said.

India exercised right to dismantle terror infrastructure: Misri on Op. Sindoor

On India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror-bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Secretary stated unequivocally: "This morning, India exercised its right to dismantle terror infrastructure."

"It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan against terrorists' infrastructure in its area," Misri said.

Our intelligence identified those involved and planners of Pahalgam attack: FS Misri

The investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack has uncovered communication links between operatives in Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan, Misri said.

He added that the group called Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. "It's connected with LeT," Misri said.

Pahalgam attack was also aimed at disturbing communal harmony: FS Misri

The attack was aimed at disturbing social situation in Jammu and Kashmir that was witnessing progress, development, says Misri.

Family members were deliberately traumatised through Pahalgam strike, Misri added.

Pahalgam attack was barbaric: FS Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the April 22 terror attack was carried out by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative.

Calling it the deadliest assault on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Misri said the motive was to derail the return to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, as tourist footfall in the region had been rising steadily.

He added that Pakistan-backed terror groups aim to keep Jammu and Kashmir economically weak, ensuring it remains a fertile ground for cross-border terrorism.

Foreign Secretary Misri, top military officials address media

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with two young officials from the army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh are briefing the media on Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday morning, striking nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The airstrikes were launched in response to the deadly 22 April terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Indian forces hit four targets in Pakistan—Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, and Sarjal—and five in PoK, using specialised munitions.

The sites were aimed at dismantling infrastructure of terrorist groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)—organisations that receive direct support and shelter from Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies.

The Indian statement said, "No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

It said the actions by the Indian armed forces have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.

Sources added that the strikes on all nine targets were successful and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring Operation Sindoor closely.

It is learnt that the Indian armed forces used stand-off weapons, drones and precision munitions, besides other weapons in the strike.

