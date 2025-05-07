Escalating Pakistan’s cost: India’s calculated strikes and the message behind 'Operation Sindoor'

NEW DELHI: India’s Operation Sindoor was not merely conceived as a retaliatory action, but as a military measure intended to achieve three specific objectives: to prevent further terrorist activity, to deter the use of cross-border proxies by Pakistan-based terror groups, and to pre-empt identified threats.

The operation, which targeted known terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was described by Indian officials as measured, proportionate, and non-escalatory.

This approach reflects a shift in India’s counter-terrorism posture — emphasising limited, intelligence-driven strikes into terror infrastructure wherever it is in Pakistan, as a means of enforcing accountability while trying to manage the risk of broader conflict.

Framed within a larger counter-terror doctrine, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s statement to the press following the strikes explained the Union government's logic, legality, and limits of India’s military action. The undertone of his remarks was how India sought to impose escalating costs on Pakistan while avoiding open escalation.

On 22 April, Pakistan-trained terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot, operating under the cover name The Resistance Front (TRF), carried out a brutal attack in J&K's Pahalgam, killing 26 people.

Misri termed the attack the "largest number of civilian casualties in a terrorist attack in India since" 26/11"—something India has underlined to the UNSC members in the briefing. He described the killings as "marked by extreme barbarity", noting that many victims were executed with headshots at close range, in front of their families.

The motive, he said, was clear: "undermining the normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir," particularly by targeting the booming tourism sector, which saw 23 million visitors the previous year.

It was a psychological and economic attack meant to "traumatise families" and "provoke communal discord."

The TRF's claim of responsibility, its ties to LeT, and digital forensics pointing to Pakistan-based handlers painted a damning picture.