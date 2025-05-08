Nation

Pakistan’s ceasefire violations along LoC in Poonch claim 13 lives, injure 59: MEA

In view of escalating tensions, authorities have ordered that all educational institutions in five border districts of the Jammu region will remain closed for the second day on Thursday.
A man looks through a damaged portion of a house after heavy firing and shelling by the Pakistan military overnight across the Line of Control and International Border in the Mendhar area of the Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
A man looks through a damaged portion of a house after heavy firing and shelling by the Pakistan military overnight across the Line of Control and International Border in the Mendhar area of the Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.Photo | PTI
NEW DELHI: Pakistan's ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have claimed lives of 13 civilians in Poonch sector, and injured a total of 59 people, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Out of the total injured, 44 were from Poonch, the external publicity division of the MEA said.

The Pakistan Army has been resorting to heavy shelling in several sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir that was effectively responded to by the Indian Army, military officials said.

In view of the escalating tension, the authorities have ordered that all educational institutions in five border districts of Jammu region will remain closed for the second day on Thursday.

The intensity of Pakistani shelling has increased following India's military strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday.

"During the intervening night of May 7 and 8, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir," a military official said.

"The Indian Army responded proportionately," the official added.

