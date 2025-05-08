Rahul sought Parliament session so that good message goes outside: Kharge on all-party meet

NEW DELHI: The opposition expressed support for the government and the armed forces at the all-party meeting on 'Operation Sindoor', and Rahul Gandhi demanded a Parliament session to give a good message, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday.

Speaking with reporters after attending the meeting, Kharge also expressed disappointment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attend it.

"We wanted the PM to participate and briefly talk about the action against terrorism. We salute the jawans who have shown bravery. We wanted him to come and brief us but he did not. He had not even attend the last meeting," Kharge said.

All parties of the INDIA bloc and other parties as well spoke in one voice, and said, "you move ahead and we are with you in the decisions you take and are standing with the army", the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.