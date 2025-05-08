Rs 300 crore BrahMos missile unit to be inaugurated in Lucknow on May 11

LUCKNOW: Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan, India is poised to sharpen its military edge with a major boost to its strategic capabilities. In a significant development, the production of BrahMos, one of the most powerful supersonic cruise missiles, is set to begin in Lucknow, one of the six nodes of the UP Defence Corridor.

BrahMos missile manufacturing unit which has come out at an investment of Rs 300 crore will officially be inaugurated on May 11.

Set up by BrahMos Aerospace, the unit marks a major stride toward self-reliance in defence. In December 2021, the investor was provided 80 hectares of land free of cost. The unit has been completed in just 3.5 years.

Shrihari Pratap Shahi, ACEO of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), said the state government not only provided free land for the BrahMos project but also closely monitored its progress, enabling its completion within just 3.5 years. “The Lucknow node will also produce other defence equipment, giving the city and the state a new identity in the defence sector,” said the CEO.