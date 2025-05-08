Uttarakhand on high alert: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami orders security surge; focus on Char Dham, borders

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has been placed on high alert after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a major security surge across the state, specifically targeting the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, strategic installations, and border areas.

The decisive directive was issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at his residence, immediately following his participation in a virtual session led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

The focus of the state-level meeting was to assess and bolster security preparedness in view of the prevailing international border situations. "In view of the prevailing international border situations, strengthened security arrangements are crucial across the state," Chief Minister Dhami stated, directing administration, police, and related departments to remain on high alert.

He specifically emphasized the need for robust surveillance and security measures in all border areas of the state. "Any suspicious activity in the frontier regions must be closely monitored," he instructed officials.

Highlighting the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, which sees lakhs of pilgrims, CM Dhami stressed the need for "heightened security across all pilgrimage routes and at all four holy shrines." He also underlined the importance of securing nationally significant institutions located within the state.

Further directives included ensuring the uninterrupted supply of food and essential goods at district and tehsil levels for emergency preparedness.