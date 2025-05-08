Water row: Punjab minister locks up BBMB chairman at Nangal dam, opposition slam Mann govt

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court restrained Punjab government from interfering in the operation and functioning of the Nangal dam and Lohand control room, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) chairman Manoj Tripathi was held hostage by the ruling AAP protesters.

The high-voltage drama ensued when AAP supporters led by state education minister Harjot Bains stopped BBMB chairman Manoj Tripathi by staging a dharna on the road leading to the dam and later locked him up in the rest house belonging to the board.

Tripathi was eventually freed from the clutches of AAP functionaries by the Punjab police.

The AAP protesters disallowed Tripathi from releasing water. When he headed for Sutlej Sadan, the rest house of the board at Nangal, Harjot Singh Bains landed at the main gate of the rest house and locked up Tripathi, sources said.

AAP MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Dr Charanjit Singh was at the spot and claimed that locals had gathered as they were upset at water being released to Haryana.

Punjab Police led by DIG of Ropar Range Harcharan Bhullar reached the spot and made sure that the main gate of the rest house was opened. Following this, Tripathi was escorted out of the rest house by the police amid heavy sloganeering by AAP workers.

Talking to the media, Bhullar said that the public was told not to take law into their own hands.

When asked if police will be taking any action against the protesters for locking BBMB chariman, Bhullar said that a case will be registered under relevant sections according to the complaint.