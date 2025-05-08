We always believe in global peace, fraternity, welfare: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Thursday asserted that democracy in India did not begin with the Constitution coming into force; rather, it has existed since time immemorial.

“In India, democracy did not start with our Constitution coming into force or us getting independence from foreign rule. We have been a democratic nation in spirit for thousands of years. And this expression and dialogue, complementary mechanism—‘Abhivyakti, Vaad Vivaad’—has been known in Vedic culture as ‘Anant-Vaad’.”

The Vice-President also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership under which the nation is reaching new heights in every field of development and power.

“Our Prime Minister has exemplified in action Kautilya’s philosophy. Kautilya’s thought process is a treatise in governance, virtually encyclopaedic for every facet of governance—statecraft, security, role of the king, now those elected,” Dhankhar said.

Quoting a saying of Kautilya, the Vice-President said, “A neighbouring state is an enemy, and enemy's enemy is a friend.’ Which country knows it better than Bharat? We always believe in global peace, global fraternity, and global welfare.”

Interacting with the Kautilya Fellows from the India Foundation, the Vice-President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and determination for the nation’s development and strength.

He said, “Our Prime Minister, a great visionary, believes in big scale. The PM believes in massive transformation. And after a decade of governance, the results are written on the wall. It is after a long gap of several decades that we have a Prime Minister for the third term. And that is making all the difference”.