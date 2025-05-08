Youth stabbed, throat slit on camera in MP's Rewa over alleged affair, money feud

REWA: A youth murdered by his friend’s brother in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, allegedly over a suspected affair and a monetary dispute was caught on camera.

The victim, identified as Abhishek Tripathi, was first stabbed and then had his throat slowly slit with a knife by the prime accused, Rajnish Mishra, in a forested area near Bhaukhari village under Lalgaon police chowki—approximately 50 km from Rewa district headquarters. The gruesome incident occurred on Wednesday and was filmed by Mishra’s friend, Rajkumar Kewat.

The 20-second video, which has since gone viral, shows Rajnish Mishra, wearing a white shirt stained with blood, slicing Tripathi’s throat while Kewat is heard in the background asking whether to throw away the victim’s mobile phone. Mishra is also heard saying, “Ekar tah kaam ho gayal khatam (his life is over now).”

According to Rewa Superintendent of Police, Vivek Singh, one accused, Rajnish’s brother, who is also a close friend of the victim, has been arrested. Raids are underway to nab the other two accused, including Mishra and Kewat.