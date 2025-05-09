Assam CM Himanta calls for end to Bihu functions; Manipur Congress takes out ‘Jai Hind Yatra’

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called for the cancellation of remaining Rongali Bihu functions scheduled from May 10 onwards.

No reason was cited for the cancellation, but the appeal understandably was made in light of the ongoing armed conflict between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Over the past month, we have joyfully celebrated Bihu across Assam through numerous cultural events. I sincerely thank everyone for their enthusiastic participation and contributions,” the Assam chief minister posted on X.

“However, the time has now come to conclude this festive season. I humbly appeal that all remaining Bihu functions scheduled from 10th May onwards be kindly cancelled. Let us bring this vibrant celebration to a graceful close, with the same unity and spirit in which it was celebrated,” he further wrote.

Rongali Bihu, also called Bohag Bihu, is a spring festival that marks the Assamese New Year. The celebration begins mid-April and continues for over a month.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress in ethnic violence-hit Manipur took out “Jai Hind Yatra” in the state capital Imphal on Friday to express its solidarity with the Indian armed forces, which are engaged in “Operation Sindoor.”

The rally was taken out under the leadership of state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh, legislature party leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Congress Working Committee member Gaikhangam which saw the participation of hundreds of Congress workers.