Authorities order complete blackout in Haryana's Ambala district as India-Pakistan tension surges

CHANDIGARH: With tension soaring between India and Pakistan the district administration of Ambala, Haryana, where a key air base is located, has issued an order to enforce blackout during night hours today.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, all shops selling non-essential items, along with hotels and restaurants, will close at 7 PM. However, shops selling essential items, including medicines, are exempt from the directive and may remain open.

According to Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, the order is in effect for Friday only, and shops can resume their usual operations in the morning.

The Bilaspur district administration in Himachal Pradesh has issued a blackout advisory, prioritising citizen safety and security.

In Haryana, the Deputy Commissioner of Ambala has ordered a complete blackout from 8 pm till 6 am. The orders in this regard were issued by District Magistrate Ajay Singh Tomer who also banned the use of inverters or generators for outdoor lighting.