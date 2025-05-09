Authorities order complete blackout in Haryana's Ambala district as India-Pakistan tension surges

CHANDIGARH: With tension soaring between India and Pakistan the district administration of Ambala, Haryana, where a key air base is located, has issued an order to enforce blackout during night hours today.
Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, all shops selling non-essential items, along with hotels and restaurants, will close at 7 PM. However, shops selling essential items, including medicines, are exempt from the directive and may remain open.
According to Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, the order is in effect for Friday only, and shops can resume their usual operations in the morning.
The Bilaspur district administration in Himachal Pradesh has issued a blackout advisory, prioritising citizen safety and security.
In Haryana, the Deputy Commissioner of Ambala has ordered a complete blackout from 8 pm till 6 am. The orders in this regard were issued by District Magistrate Ajay Singh Tomer who also banned the use of inverters or generators for outdoor lighting.
"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it is imperative to ensure a complete blackout during night hours to safeguard public safety and strategic interests. In view of the prevailing circumstances and intelligence inputs indicating a potential air strike threat from Pakistan, it is imperative to ensure a complete blackout during the night hours to safeguard public safety and strategic interests. And whereas, use of inverter, generator and any other power backup used for outdoor lights, billboard, street lights etc may invite any terror/drone attack in District Ambala,” the orders reads.
"However, these may be used for indoor use on condition that all doors and windows are fully covered by thick curtains, so as to ensure no lights come out. In view of the emergent situation and shortage of time, this order is being passed ex parte and is being addressed to the general public,” it said.
Any person found guilty of violating of the order shall be prosecuted and punished as per the law under Section 223 of the BNSS, it added.
An advisory issued by Bilaspur District Magistrate Rahul Kumar urged residents to enforce a complete blackout in their areas to reduce risks in the event of a potential aerial attack. Bilaspur district shares a boundary with Punjab, which remains on high alert amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.
As per the guidelines issued by the district administration, all lights, both outdoor and indoor, must be turned off during night hours, while citizens have been advised to remain in sheltered locations and avoid unnecessary travel. Also, vehicular movement should be halted at night to facilitate the smooth functioning of security forces in case of any emergency.
“This advisory has been issued in public interest. The administration requests strict compliance from all residents. Restraint and vigilance are the strongest shields in such situations,” it said.
All educational institutions were shut in Una district today for which a notification was issued late yesterday night.
The Chandigarh Administration sounded a fresh air raid siren, urging residents to stay indoors following a warning from the air force station about a possible attack. “Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and stay away from balconies,” an official statement said. About an hour later, authorities confirmed that the alert had been lifted.
In neighboring Mohali, cinema halls and shopping malls will remain closed daily from 8 pm to 6 am until further notice.