'Bomb-like' object recovered in Jaisalmer's Kishanghat area after Thursday's cross-border firing

JAIPUR: A bomb-like object was found in the Kishanghat area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Friday morning, prompting swift action by the local police and air force.

According to the police, the object was found near a nursery in the colony of the Jogis, located in front of Kishanghat under the Kotwali police station area.

Kotwali SHO Prem Daan said it seems to be a bomb-like object.

"Experts from the army are on their way Kishanghat to defuse it. It it currently not known if it is live or destroyed," he said.