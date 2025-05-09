Centre reviews health infrastructure preparedness, 24/7 control centre to support states, especially border states

NEW DELHI: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Centre has established a 24x7 control and command centre to monitor ongoing efforts and provide seamless support to states, especially those along the border, during medical emergencies.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to assess the preparedness of healthcare infrastructure across the country. The review included evaluating the availability of essential medicines, medical supplies, and fire safety measures in the wake of the military escalation.

“The Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services and emergency response across all regions,” said a statement issued by the Health Ministry.

Following the review, Nadda directed that all emergency health systems be fully equipped and operational at all times. He stressed the need for effective coordination with all state governments, particularly at the district level in border states, to ensure immediate healthcare access if required.

He also ordered the setting up of a 24/7 control and command centre within the ministry to continuously monitor developments and support state-level responses.