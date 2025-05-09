Centre reviews health infrastructure preparedness, 24/7 control centre to support states, especially border states

NEW DELHI: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Centre has established a 24x7 control and command centre to monitor ongoing efforts and provide seamless support to states, especially those along the border, during medical emergencies.
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to assess the preparedness of healthcare infrastructure across the country. The review included evaluating the availability of essential medicines, medical supplies, and fire safety measures in the wake of the military escalation.
“The Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services and emergency response across all regions,” said a statement issued by the Health Ministry.
Following the review, Nadda directed that all emergency health systems be fully equipped and operational at all times. He stressed the need for effective coordination with all state governments, particularly at the district level in border states, to ensure immediate healthcare access if required.
He also ordered the setting up of a 24/7 control and command centre within the ministry to continuously monitor developments and support state-level responses.
Senior officials briefed the minister on the deployment of ambulances and the availability of critical medical supplies, including medicines, blood vials, equipment, and consumables. The readiness of hospitals, particularly in terms of ICU and HDU beds, was also reviewed, along with the deployment of BHISHM Cubes and advanced mobile trauma care units.
Hospitals and medical institutions have been advised to ensure the adequate availability of essential drugs, oxygen, trauma kits, and blood supplies.
In preparation for potential emergencies, AIIMS New Delhi and other central government hospitals have mobilised doctors and nurses with necessary medical supplies for immediate deployment.
“They have been advised to coordinate with state and district administrations, armed forces and regional associations of doctors, nurses, paramedics, private sector hospitals, charitable institutions, etc., to strengthen the emergency response networks collaboratively,” officials said.
Nationwide mock drills for disaster preparedness have been conducted at AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER and other leading hospitals to test readiness and efficiency.
To further enhance emergency healthcare capacity, new training modules for CPR, first aid, and basic life support are being rolled out with the support of the Indian Red Cross Society, the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), AIIMS, and iGOT.
Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava also informed the minister about her recent meetings with states, union territories, and central government hospitals to ensure smooth coordination with stakeholders across all levels.
As a precaution, all hospitals, both government and private, near the India-Pakistan border have been placed on high alert. Healthcare personnel have been instructed to cancel any scheduled leave and remain on duty.
The meeting follows heightened tensions after Wednesday’s Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation came in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists, including a Nepali national, at the hands of Pakistan-backed terrorists.