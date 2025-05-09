Dehradun identifies 511 basements as potential bunkers amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

DEHRADUN: In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Dehradun is taking proactive measures to ensure citizen safety. The Mussourie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) has identified 511 basements in the development authority area that can be used as bunkers in emergencies.
According to MDDA Vice Chairman, Banshidhar Tiwari, "We have instructed our team to inspect the basements sector-wise and ensure that they are equipped with basic facilities such as ramps, cleanliness, electricity, water supply, and alternative toilet facilities."
The identified basements in Dehradun, Pachwadun, and Parwadun areas will be kept ready for use as bunkers. Basement owners have been instructed to keep their premises vacant during emergencies.
While basements and bunkers may seem similar, they have two key differences. "Basements are typically part of a building, constructed below the main floor, and can be used for various purposes," explains Tiwari.
However in contrast, bunkers are specifically designed as protective structures to safeguard people and property from emergencies or war-like situations.
The MDDA has taken a pragmatic approach by utilising existing infrastructure to ensure citizen safety. "We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure that our citizens are prepared for any eventuality," adds Tiwari.
Colonel Sanjay Washington (veteran), who was part of the Kargil operations in the Poonch and Rajouri sector in July 1999, spoke to TNIE about the ongoing situation.
"This identification and earmarking of safe locations is part of a civil defence exercise which also demonstrates timely preparedness in line with national security measures," he stated.
Addressing the current tension on the borders, Col Washington added: "Comparing India with Pakistan is pointless, because India is counted among the world's major powers."