Dehradun identifies 511 basements as potential bunkers amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

DEHRADUN: In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Dehradun is taking proactive measures to ensure citizen safety. The Mussourie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) has identified 511 basements in the development authority area that can be used as bunkers in emergencies.

According to MDDA Vice Chairman, Banshidhar Tiwari, "We have instructed our team to inspect the basements sector-wise and ensure that they are equipped with basic facilities such as ramps, cleanliness, electricity, water supply, and alternative toilet facilities."

The identified basements in Dehradun, Pachwadun, and Parwadun areas will be kept ready for use as bunkers. Basement owners have been instructed to keep their premises vacant during emergencies.

While basements and bunkers may seem similar, they have two key differences. "Basements are typically part of a building, constructed below the main floor, and can be used for various purposes," explains Tiwari.

However in contrast, bunkers are specifically designed as protective structures to safeguard people and property from emergencies or war-like situations.