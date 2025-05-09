German Shepherd that aided Kaziranga National Park authorities in wildlife crime investigations passes away

GUWAHATI: K9 Karina, a German Shepherd that aided Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authorities in wildlife crimes investigations and tracking down poachers, passed away due to age-related issues on May 8.
The specially-trained female sniffer dog had recovered from a major surgery in December last year. However, she was unwell for the last few days, the park authorities said in a statement on May 9.
The last rites were performed with full respect and procedures at the headquarters of Assam Forest Protection Force, 2nd Battalion, Seekoni.
Officials said all staff of Kaziranga would always remain grateful to K9 Karina for her services.
She served for 10 years in Kaziranga with her handlers Jitu Gogoi and Manas Bora.
“K9 Karina was trained at the Dog Training School of Bhopal-based 23rd Battalion of Special Armed Forces as a part of the Sniffer Dog Program of Traffic-India (WWF) with her handler Jitu Gogoi of 2nd BN of Assam Forest Protection Force,” the Kaziranga authorities said.
The dog was equipped to track poachers and sniff out wildlife parts in wildlife crime probes.
She was known for her role in anti-poaching and anti-crime activities, particularly in the Kaziranga area.
K9 Karina assisted forest officials in solving many cases. She had assisted forest patrol teams in seizing one .303 rifle in Karbi Anglong in 2023 and identifying a shelter of rhino poachers at the park’s Burapahar Range in 2018.
Her another achievement was that she helped forest officials nab a person involved in a murder case in 2016.
“On January 26 this year, K9 Karina took part in a dog parade at the Bagori Range with the other K9 sniffer dogs of Kaziranga on the occasion of the Republic Day,” the statement stated.