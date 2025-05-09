German Shepherd that aided Kaziranga National Park authorities in wildlife crime investigations passes away

GUWAHATI: K9 Karina, a German Shepherd that aided Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authorities in wildlife crimes investigations and tracking down poachers, passed away due to age-related issues on May 8.

The specially-trained female sniffer dog had recovered from a major surgery in December last year. However, she was unwell for the last few days, the park authorities said in a statement on May 9.

The last rites were performed with full respect and procedures at the headquarters of Assam Forest Protection Force, 2nd Battalion, Seekoni.

Officials said all staff of Kaziranga would always remain grateful to K9 Karina for her services.

She served for 10 years in Kaziranga with her handlers Jitu Gogoi and Manas Bora.